14,140 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Up 2.2 %

RGEN opened at $178.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day moving average of $161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.