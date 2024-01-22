Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,050 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $35,482,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3,144.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 304,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 294,877 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $10,369,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $4,016,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 60,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,367 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

