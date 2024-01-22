Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New $616,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Honeywell International
In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.00.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.
