Sourceless Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $209.83 million and $4,128.60 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00998032 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,486.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

