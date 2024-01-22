KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.08 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $12.85 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00018471 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,844.13 or 0.99921804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011558 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00205709 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,741,374 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,741,374.31656325. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01706308 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

