Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

