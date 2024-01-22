Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 5th Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $86.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

