Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $392,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,785,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.