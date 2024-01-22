4,589 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Coinbase Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock worth $147,523,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $124.75 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $187.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

