Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 64,130 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.35% of RxSight worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RxSight by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 176,451 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth $515,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $45.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $47.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

Insider Activity at RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 6,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $292,562.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 6,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $292,562.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,711.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,154 shares of company stock worth $17,660,338 in the last ninety days. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

RxSight Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

