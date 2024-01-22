70,965 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $51.00 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

