Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,517 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $74.83 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

