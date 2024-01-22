Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Position Reduced by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 86,628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. Analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.