Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $56,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

CDNS stock opened at $292.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.43 and a 200-day moving average of $248.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.54.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,054. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Get Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.