Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -152.67%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

