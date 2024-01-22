1,333 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lwmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 121,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 108.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.78 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

