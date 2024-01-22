WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BK opened at $55.04 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

