Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RL opened at $138.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

