Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSB opened at $51.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

