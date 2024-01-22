JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $2,732,000. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 69,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PDN opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $543.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.