JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 10,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 950 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.1% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $383.45 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $384.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.39. The stock has a market cap of $985.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

