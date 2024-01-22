Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 64,847 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 64,847 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.73. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.