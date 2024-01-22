Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.47 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.14.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $329.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

