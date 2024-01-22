Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $287.62 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,393.32 or 0.05835764 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $287.62 billion and $9.26 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00076792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00026744 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00023010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,177,941 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.