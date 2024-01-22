Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $97.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

