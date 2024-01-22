BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $140.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SUI. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:SUI opened at $129.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $163.83.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,331,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.