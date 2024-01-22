Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

OGN stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $32.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

View Our Latest Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.