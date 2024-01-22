Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 4.1 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $172.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.94 and a 52 week high of $172.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.