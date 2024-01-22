Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $240.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.47.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.