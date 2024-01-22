Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 39,570 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

