7,462 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:APP opened at $41.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $221,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Stories

