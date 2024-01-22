Girard Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $132.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.85.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

