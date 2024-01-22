Girard Partners LTD. Sells 664 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $95.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

