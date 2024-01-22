TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price target on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.10.

NYSE TFII opened at $131.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $138.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average of $124.12.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

