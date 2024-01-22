Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ETD opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $738.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.22. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth approximately $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

