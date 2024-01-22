Alerus Financial (ALRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $21.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $416.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alerus Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alerus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

