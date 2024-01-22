Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APAM

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 124,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM opened at $41.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.