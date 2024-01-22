PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $14.42 Average PT from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.