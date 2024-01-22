Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $17.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

