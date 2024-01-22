TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIXT. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $8.81 on Monday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $643.83 million, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1,357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,454 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

