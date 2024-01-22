POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNT. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 39.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

