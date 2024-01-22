Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $21.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 25,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.