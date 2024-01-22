StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.49 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $189,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,128,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,399 shares of company stock valued at $449,600. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading

