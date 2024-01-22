StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.49 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.33.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
