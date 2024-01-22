IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IPGP opened at $98.63 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,513,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,254,349 shares in the company, valued at $665,513,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,785 shares of company stock worth $3,191,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.