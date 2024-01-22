United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.88.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $217.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $266.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,740,865 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.