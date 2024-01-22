Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Price Target at $793.00

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $793.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Cable One Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $532.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $543.49 and a 200-day moving average of $605.98. Cable One has a 12-month low of $506.18 and a 12-month high of $861.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). The company had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cable One by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cable One by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 107.8% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

