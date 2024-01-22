Stifel Nicolaus Raises H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $115.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.25.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FUL

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $76.75 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.