Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

IAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on IAS

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 0.4 %

IAS opened at $15.20 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,717,096 shares of company stock worth $178,038,416 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

