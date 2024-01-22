American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMWD

American Woodmark Trading Up 1.1 %

American Woodmark stock opened at $92.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. American Woodmark has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $94.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 60.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 46.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.