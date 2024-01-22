The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REAL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $187.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.89.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 68,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 15.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

